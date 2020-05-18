Global  

Da 5 Bloods movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: From Academy Award® Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African-American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam.

Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul's concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.

Directed by Spike Lee starring Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock, Jr., Jonathan Majors, Jean Reno, Paul Walter Hauser, Jasper Paakkonen, Melanie Thierry, Veronica Ngo release date June 12, 2020 (on Netflix)

Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' Trailer Shows Vietnam War Vets Searching for Hidden Treasure (Video)

Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ Trailer Shows Vietnam War Vets Searching for Hidden Treasure (Video)“Time has come today,” barks the first trailer for the latest movie from Spike Lee, “Da 5...
The Wrap - Published

Watch the trailer for Spike Lee's Netflix movie 'Da 5 Bloods'

Spike Lee is no stranger to streaming movies, but he’s now ready to show just what he can do when...
engadget - Published Also reported by •Daily CallerTamworth Herald



Da 5 Bloods on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]

Da 5 Bloods on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix movie Da 5 Bloods, directed by Spike Lee. It stars Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Chadwick Boseman, Jonathan Majors and..

