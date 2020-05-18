Da 5 Bloods movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: From Academy Award® Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African-American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam.

Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul's concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.

Directed by Spike Lee starring Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock, Jr., Jonathan Majors, Jean Reno, Paul Walter Hauser, Jasper Paakkonen, Melanie Thierry, Veronica Ngo release date June 12, 2020 (on Netflix)