Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:07s
Animal Kingdom movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Following the death of his mother, 17-year-old Joshua 'J' Cody (newcomer James Frecheville) moves in with his doting grandmother, Smurf (#JackiWeaver), and her three criminal sons—the Cody boys.

The eldest, “Pope” (#BenMendelsohn) is an armed robber, in hiding from a cadre of renegade detectives.

Then there’s Craig (Sullivan Stapleton), a successful but volatile drug dealer, and the youngest, Darren (Luke Ford), who naïvely follows his brothers' lead.

Just as Pope's business partner and best mate, Barry Brown (#JoelEdgerton), decides that he wants out, tensions between the Codys and the police explode.

J finds himself at the centre of a cold-blooded revenge plot that turns his family upside down and throws him directly into the path of senior homicide detective, Nathan Leckie (#GuyPearce).

Animal Kingdom is a powerful crime drama that tells the story of a tense battle between a criminal family and the police and of the ordinary lives caught in the middle.

