The High Note Movie - Clip with Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson - I Want to Clean My Closet - Plot Synopsis: Maggie is the overworked personal assistant to Grace Davis, a superstar singer whose talent and ego have reached unbelievable heights.

Stuck running errands, Maggie still wants to fulfill her childhood dream of becoming a music producer.

But when Grace's manager presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change both of their lives forever.

Home Premiere Date: May 29, 2020 Starring: Tracee Ellis Ross, Dakota Johnson Directed By: Nisha Ganatra