The High Note Movie Clip - Play It Safe

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:29s - Published
The High Note Movie Clip - Play It Safe - Plot Synopsis: Maggie is the overworked personal assistant to Grace Davis, a superstar singer whose talent and ego have reached unbelievable heights.

Stuck running errands, Maggie still wants to fulfill her childhood dream of becoming a music producer.

But when Grace's manager presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change both of their lives forever.

Home Premiere Date: May 29, 2020 Starring: Tracee Ellis Ross, Dakota Johnson Directed By: Nisha Ganatra

THE HIGH NOTE movie clip - Talent [Video]

THE HIGH NOTE movie clip - Talent

THE HIGH NOTE movie clip - Talent Plot synopsis: Set in the dazzling world of the L.A. music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:27Published
THE HIGH NOTE movie clip - Dream [Video]

THE HIGH NOTE movie clip - Dream

THE HIGH NOTE movie clip - Dream Plot synopsis: Set in the dazzling world of the L.A. music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:16Published