THE HIGH NOTE movie clip - Talent

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:27s - Published
THE HIGH NOTE movie clip - Talent

THE HIGH NOTE movie clip - Talent

THE HIGH NOTE movie clip - Talent Plot synopsis: Set in the dazzling world of the L.A.

Music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights.

Maggie (Dakota Johnson) is Grace’s overworked personal assistant who’s stuck running errands but still aspires to her dream of becoming a music producer.

Things come to a head when Grace’s long-time manager (Ice Cube) presents the singer with a choice that could alter the course of her career, and Grace must choose between playing it safe or listening to her heart in a decision that could change her life forever.

