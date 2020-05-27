Global  

The High Note with Tracee Ellis Ross - Behind the Scenes

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 04:24s - Published
It's time to go behind the scenes of the comedy movie The High Note, directed by Nisha Ganatra.

It stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Dakota Johnson, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Zoë Chao, Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard and Ice Cube!

Home Premiere: May 29, 2020

Tracee Ellis Ross debuts her singing voice in new film 'The High Note'

Tracee Ellis Ross plays a singing superstar in her new feel-good movie "The High Note," but the actor...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Extra


The High Note: Why Tracee Ellis Ross 'only got better with age'

Tracee Ellis Ross says it's "absurd" that women over 50 have ever been "counted out".
BBC News - Published


Tracee Ellis Ross believes itt's absurd to count women out when they reach a certain age [Video]

Tracee Ellis Ross believes itt's absurd to count women out when they reach a certain age

Tracee Ellis Ross has hit out at ageist critics, insisting she's "only gotten better with age".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
'The High Note': Featurette - Find Your Voice [Video]

'The High Note': Featurette - Find Your Voice

The High Note: Featurette - Find Your Voice - Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis, a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights...

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published