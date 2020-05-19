Global  

Prince Charles backs Pick For Britain campaign

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:33s
Prince Charles backs Pick For Britain campaign

Prince Charles backs Pick For Britain campaign

The Prince of Wales has called on “pickers who are stickers” to join a national effort to help farmers with the “unglamorous” job of harvesting fruit and vegetables.

Charles backed the Government’s initiative to bring UK workers and farmers together to ensure crops are not left to rot in the ground during the coronavirus outbreak.

