Lockdown 4.0 kick-starts economic activities even as COVID-19 threat looms large

With some new relaxations in the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown, several services have been started in the country.

Delhi government has allowed resumption of auto, taxi, private cab and bus services.

However, only 1 passenger in an auto, 2 passengers in a car and 20 passengers in a bus allowed at a time.

Karnataka government has also allowed resumption of public bus services in the state during the fourth phase of COVID19 lockdown.

A number of morning walkers were also seen taking entry into Cubbon Park and Lalbagh Botanical Garden as parks opened on May 19 in Bengaluru.

In Hyderabad, auto and taxi services resumed, barbershops opened in the fourth phase of lockdown.

In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, shops are opened in the main market chowk, following relaxations in lockdown 4.0 by the state government.

All shopkeepers must wear masks, keep sanitisers at the shop and must not sell to those who are not wearing masks, as per guidelines issued by UP government.

Nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 31.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed 1,00,000-mark.