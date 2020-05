Black Entrepreneurs Worldwide RT @blackbizwomen : Watch what happened at 0:06 in @winniesun 's broadcast: Is Your Uncle Federal Government Sending You Money? Your Future,… 3 days ago

Ron in Wonderland🌊☮✊ RT @LeckerMartin : @jackiewhite1000 In New York Gov. Cuomo will be sending out requests to vote by mail with prepaid stamped envelopes. This… 3 days ago

Des Mondo RT @psliker : Whenever some politician goes on about #SocialSecurity insolvency, call their bluff by sending them this clip of Alan Greenspa… 2 days ago

VoteBlueNoMatterWho @DemGovs @GavinNewsom I don't understand how we pay taxes to the federal government (lots and lots of taxes!!) and… https://t.co/LUgIF6v0bn 19 hours ago