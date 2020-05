15-year-old Baltimore girl dies from COVID-19 a month before her birthday, her mother says

A 15-year-old Baltimore girl has died from COVID-19, which could possibly make her the first child to die from the virus in the state of Maryland.

BELIEVES SHE DIED FROM TCORONAVIRUS.

DAR'YANA DYSONWOULD BE THE YOUNGEST PERSONIN THE STATE TO DIE FROM COVID19,*IF THAT'S CONFIRMED ASTHE CAUSE OF DEATH.

HER MOTHERSAYS SHE PASSED AWAY A MONTBEFORE SHE WAS SET TO TURN 16.WMA━2 NELIVE IN DOWNTOWN BALTIMORE&AND MEGAN, IT'S FRIGHTENINGFOR PARENTS..

HER MOTHER SAYSAT FIRST HER CONDITION DID NOTSEEM THAT SERIOUS..KANDACE KNIGHT SAYS LASTMONDAY HER DAUGHTER DDYSON STARTED COMPLAINING OFSTOMACH ACHE& AND BY SATURDAY&SHE WAS GONE.

KNIGHT SAYS WHENTHEY TOOK DAHOSPITAL& SHE WAS HAVINGTROUBLE BREATHING AND WAS PON A VENTILATOR.

HER CONDITIONCONTINUED TO GET WORSE.

ONSATURDAY& SHE PASSED AWAY.KNIGHT SAYS HER DAUGHTERTESTED POSITIVE FOR COVI━19ANTIBODIES AND ALSO SUFFEREDSYMPTOMS SIMILAR TO KAWASAKIDISEASE& A RARE INFLAMMATORYDISEASE THATCOVI━19 IN CHILDREN.

SHE SAYSSHE HOPES THAT BY SHARINGDAROTHER PEOPLE TAKE THIS VIRUSMORE SERIOUSLY.

KandaceKnight, Dar“Stay in the house.

Itsafe.

Itsaying its okay to go outside.its not.

We dooutside.

I canhow my child caught this.

Iso lost for words.

Nobody elsehad it.

Nobody in my familyhad it.

I dwhere???

SO FAR& DATA FROM TMARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHDOESNAGE OF 20 DYING FROM THECORONAVIRUS.

BUT AN AUTOPSY ONDARCOMPLETED.

THERE WILL BE AVIGIL FOR HER THIS WEDNESDAYNIGHT.

