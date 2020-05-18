15-year-old from Baltimore dies from COVID-19

GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL..

WON'TGET HER DRIVERS LICENSE..

ANDWON'T GET A CHANCE TO SEE HOWTHIS PANDEMIC PLAYS OUT.

THATSBECAUSE YOU ARE ABOUT TO HEAROF A 15 YEAR OLD WHO MAYBE THEYOUNGEST PERSON TO DIE OFCORONAVIRUS IN MARYLAND.

THATSWHAT HER MOTHER THINKS.

WMAR 2NEWS RAY STRICKLAND SPOKE WITHTHE WOMAN WHO SIMPLY LOVED HERCHILD..“IItis so devastating” KandiceKnight says she still canbelieve her 15 year olddaughter Dargone.“When she come i theroom, she just brightened upthe room She had the biggestsmile.

She was always smiling.She put other people beforeherself” Last Monday, is whenKnight says Daryana firststarted complaining about astomach ache Knight says shedecided to take her to thehospital where her conditionquickly got worse.

She saysthe 15 year old was put on aventilator after she began tohave trouble breathing.“Afterthey put the ventilator onher, it just started goingdownhill” Knight saysDardays after she was firsthospitalized..

She says herdaughter, who tested positivefor COVI━19 antibodies, alsosuffered from a KAWASAK━likeillnes━a disease that'S BEENlinked to the virus.“She15.

She was a healthy child.Nothing was wrong with her.Nothing.

And for her to justdie so sudden.

Itragic” Even moreheartbreaking, Knight saysDarnext month.

COVER“This yearshe was supposed to get a car.And i would be able to takeher driving.

Iable to take her to her prom.ThereIbecause of this nasty virus”Knight says she doesnor understand how her daughtercontracted the virus.

But,says shestory can save lives showingpeople that the virus is not ajoke and should be takenseriously.“Stay in the house.itThey keep saying its okay togo outside.

Its not.

We donneed to go outside.

I caneven tell you how may childcaught this.

Iwords.

Nobody else had it.Nobody in my family had it.donstrickalnd wmar 2 newsTHE MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH'S DATA DASHBOARD SHOWSTHAT NO ONE UNDER THE AGE OF20 HAS DIED FROM COVI━19.DAR'YANA DYSON'S AUTOPSY ISUNDERWAY, BUT THE RESULTSWON'T BE AVAILABLE FOR SEVERALWEEKS.

A CANDLELIGHT VIGIL ISSET FOR WEDNESD