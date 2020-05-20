14-Year-Old Injured In Glen Burnie Shooting, Police Say

Officers responded to the 100 block of Loyd Lane at around 6:20 p.m.
The 14-year-old was inside the building suffering from a single gunshot wound, police said.
Police Investigating After 27-Year-Old Man Shot In Back In West BaltimorePolice are investigating a shooting in west Baltimore that injured a 27-year-old man overnight.
Crime In Quarantine: Dallas Police Department Sees Spike In Domestic Violence Amid ShutdownA day after a mother killed her 8-year-old daughter, then turned the gun on herself, the Dallas Police Department is reporting a spike in domestic violence amid the coronavirus shutdown.