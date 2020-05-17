Global  

JandK DGP confirms identity of 2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Jammu and Kashmir DGP, Dilbag Singh on Srinagar terrorist encounter said that the two terrorists killed in the encounter on May 18 have been identified.

"They have been identified as Junaid Ashraf Khan from Srinagar and Tariq Ahmed Sheikh from Pulwama.

Junaid is the youngest son of Hurriyat's Chairman Mohammed Ashraf Khan," said DGP Dilbag Singh.He said, "Junaid was wanted in multiple criminal cases.

He was the divisional commander of Hizbul Mujahideen and was looking after central Kashmir area too." He further informed that the other terrorist, Tariq had joined Hizbul Mujahideen in March.

