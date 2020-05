Tracking work from home Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:45s - Published now Tracking work from home Employers are considering surveillance to keep an extra eye on employees working from home. NPR reports demand for tracking software has tripled. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Tracking work from home SURVEILANCE TO KEEP AN EXTRAEYE ON EMPLOYEES WORKING FROMHOME.N-P-R REPORTS DEMAND FORTRACKING SOFTWARE HAS TRIPLEDIT CAN BE USED TO MONITORCOMPANY PHONES AND COMPUTERS--AND ALSO KEEP RECORDS OF MOUSEMOVEMENTS -- KEYSTROKES -- ANDWEBPAGES.THE SOFTWARE CAN EVEN TRACKWORKERS USING G-P-S AND THETIME THEY'VE BEEN LOGGED IN.10SEC JULIE SCHWEBER / SENIORKNOWLEDGE ADVISOR, SOCIETY FORHUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT "ITFEELS, INITIALLY ON THE SURFACEPRETTY INTRUSIVE FROM ANEMPLOYEE PERSPECTIVE, LET'SFACE IT.IF YOU HIRED ME, WHY ARE YOUSPYING ON ME?"THE 'SOCIETY FOR HUMAN RESOURCEMANAGEMENT SAYS IT'S VERYLIKELY EMPLOYEES WILL BE UPSETBY THE CHANGES.IT COULD COME DOWN TOTRANSPARENCY AND COMMUNICATIONABOUT WHY THE COMPANY WANTS TODO THIS.TIME NOW IS X:XX --





