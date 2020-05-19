Global  

Joe Biden Nicknames Donald Trump 'President Tweety'

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Joe Biden Nicknames Donald Trump 'President Tweety' The former Vice President revealed the nickname while speaking to the Asian American and Pacific Islanders Victory Fund.

Joe Biden, via video conference The Democratic nominee wants Trump to focus on the economic crisis instead of spending time on Twitter.

Joe Biden, via video conference Trump has not responded to the nickname, but has referred to Biden as “Sleepy Joe” throughout the 2020 campaign.

