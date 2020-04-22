Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Gives WHO 30 Day Ultimatum, Threatens to Permanently Cut US Funding

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Trump Gives WHO 30 Day Ultimatum, Threatens to Permanently Cut US Funding

Trump Gives WHO 30 Day Ultimatum, Threatens to Permanently Cut US Funding

Trump Gives WHO 30 Day Ultimatum, Threatens to Permanently Cut US Funding President Donald Trump posted his letter to the WHO in a Monday night tweet.

He threatened to pull the U.S. out of the World Health Organization (WHO) within 30 days, unless it will "commit to major substantive improvements." Trump had already enacted a 60-day suspension of U.S. payments to the body.

The U.S. commits $400 million to the WHO, annually.

In his letter, Trump accused the WHO director general of not being harsh enough on China, where the coronavirus is thought to have started.

Donald Trump, Twitter Donald Trump, Twitter Earlier on Monday, China pledged $2 billion to the WHO.

The nation responded to Trump's late night tweet, accusing him of using the country as an excuse to break U.S. financial obligations.

Zhao Lijian, Foreign Ministry

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: US President Donald Trump gives 30-day ultimatum to WHO, else no funding| Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: US President Donald Trump gives 30-day ultimatum to WHO, else no funding| Oneindia News

Sharpening his attack on the World health organisation over allegations of mishandling the Coronavirus Pandemic, US President Donald Trump has sent a letter to the head of the World Health Organization..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:24Published
Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today [Video]

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today

Human vaccine trials are set to start in the UK as the government allocated over £40 million in funding towards vaccine research and testing. Captain Tom Moore received a standing ovation, as he..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:54Published