Trump Gives WHO 30 Day Ultimatum, Threatens to Permanently Cut US Funding President Donald Trump posted his letter to the WHO in a Monday night tweet.

He threatened to pull the U.S. out of the World Health Organization (WHO) within 30 days, unless it will "commit to major substantive improvements." Trump had already enacted a 60-day suspension of U.S. payments to the body.

The U.S. commits $400 million to the WHO, annually.

In his letter, Trump accused the WHO director general of not being harsh enough on China, where the coronavirus is thought to have started.

Donald Trump, Twitter Donald Trump, Twitter Earlier on Monday, China pledged $2 billion to the WHO.

The nation responded to Trump's late night tweet, accusing him of using the country as an excuse to break U.S. financial obligations.

Zhao Lijian, Foreign Ministry