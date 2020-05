Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor have signed on to write the script for MGM's 'Legally Blonde 3.'



Tweets about this Lia Haddock of APR RT @defpen: Mindy Kaling And Dan Goor Sign On To Write 'Legally Blonde 3' https://t.co/WS63J5OmlS https://t.co/Mtbv3FnEoR 51 minutes ago Def Pen Mindy Kaling And Dan Goor Sign On To Write 'Legally Blonde 3' https://t.co/WS63J5OmlS https://t.co/Mtbv3FnEoR 4 hours ago Sarah Malone Just tell me they're bringing back Paulette! πŸ™ #imtakinthedog Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor Sign on to Write the Screen… https://t.co/g53KFCgett 4 hours ago Flickering Myth Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor sign on to rewrite Legally Blonde 3 https://t.co/esz80d1M6Y https://t.co/eYIGO6Sgpo 7 hours ago Metro Entertainment Elle Woods is officially making her comeback with the help of Dan Goor and Mindy Kaling #LegallyBlonde3 https://t.co/qRkQ9vPttF 8 hours ago