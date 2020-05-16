Global  

Cuomo on Memorial Day celebrations

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo said the state will allow Memorial Day ceremonies with up to 10 people, but is leaving the final say to local governments.

Trend.....including new cases and hospitalizations.

The governor talked about how to safely celebrate memorial day.

8:23 we want to honor our veterans..... the state will allow local ceremonies of up to 10 people or less..........8:54 "that they don't want those ceremonies to happen" ((((button((() the governor also said the state is looking at a pilot program over the next two weeks to start to bring visitors back to hospitals.

A number of hospitals will participate; bassett healthcare is on that list.

Sylvan beach will be




