Edgar Trujillo Accused Of Killing Man In Fight In Motel Parking Lot In Denver
A man was killed a fight in a motel parking lot in Denver Monday night, according to police.
Edgar Trujillo, 25, is being held for investigation of 2nd degree murder and 3rd degree assault.
Katie Johnston reports.
Edgar Trujillo Faces Murder Charges After FightPolice say he punched a man, causing him to fall and hit his head; the victim later died.
