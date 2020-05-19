Global  

Edgar Trujillo Accused Of Killing Man In Fight In Motel Parking Lot In Denver

A man was killed a fight in a motel parking lot in Denver Monday night, according to police.

Edgar Trujillo, 25, is being held for investigation of 2nd degree murder and 3rd degree assault.

Katie Johnston reports.

