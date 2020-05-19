Happy 75th Birthday to Pete Townshend The Who guitarist and singer turns 75 today, we take a look back at his amazing career.

The Who was one of the bands that lead the Mod movement in the 60s and still continue to influence many generations to this day.

Many claim that Townshend invented the ‘Rock Opera’ concept with albums such 'Tommy' and 'Quadrophenia'.

That were later adapted to Film.

Pete has written over 100 songs his band The Who continue to create music till this day with their 2019 ‘WHO’ album reaching Number 1.

Townsend was voted number 10, on Rolling Stone greatest guitarist of all time.

Happy Birthday Pete Townshend!