Mindy Kaling signs up to write 'Legally Blonde 3' She will team up with Dan Goor on the next film in Reese Witherspoon's comedy franchise which follow sorority girl turned lawyer Elle Woods as plans look to be moving forward for the highly anticipated sequel.

According to Deadline, Kaling and Goor have stepped in to replace original writers Kirsten 'Kiwi' Smith and Karen McCullah.

It's said the duo's version of the script won't be a makeover or touch-ups on a previous take, as they'll be bringing an "entirely new fresh spin" with their screenplay.

