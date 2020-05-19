McDonald's Hit With Class Action Over COVID-19 Safety

(Reuters) - Five McDonald’s (MCD.N) workers in Chicago filed a class action lawsuit against the chain on Tuesday, accusing it of failing to adopt government safety guidance on COVID-19 and endangering employees and their families.

McDonald’s failed to provide adequate hand sanitizer, gloves and masks and has not notified its staff when an employee has become infected with the new coronavirus, according to a copy of the lawsuit provided by a spokesman for the workers.

Trade groups have warned of a wave of litigation over the pandemic, but few cases have been filed.

SA) and Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) were each sued over employee deaths from COVID-19.