Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McDonald's Hit With Class Action Over COVID-19 Safety

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
McDonald's Hit With Class Action Over COVID-19 Safety

McDonald's Hit With Class Action Over COVID-19 Safety

(Reuters) - Five McDonald’s (MCD.N) workers in Chicago filed a class action lawsuit against the chain on Tuesday, accusing it of failing to adopt government safety guidance on COVID-19 and endangering employees and their families.

McDonald’s failed to provide adequate hand sanitizer, gloves and masks and has not notified its staff when an employee has become infected with the new coronavirus, according to a copy of the lawsuit provided by a spokesman for the workers.

Trade groups have warned of a wave of litigation over the pandemic, but few cases have been filed.

SA) and Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) were each sued over employee deaths from COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. workers hit McDonald's with class action over COVID-19 safety

Five McDonald's workers in Chicago filed a class action lawsuit against the chain on Tuesday,...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

tishheaven

Tish Heaven RT @Reuters: U.S. workers hit McDonald's with class action over COVID-19 safety https://t.co/NYffcyldZP https://t.co/4FsnWB0Js2 10 minutes ago

bonillal1

Lorena Bonilla 💙 RT @Reuters: U.S. workers hit McDonald's with class action over COVID-19 safety https://t.co/oXQVE6C2lz https://t.co/cyQBetZqwJ 14 minutes ago

billmorill

REX Bill Morill 🇮🇹 ⚡️U.S. workers hit McDonald's with class action over COVID-19 safety https://t.co/5bMUNtEHjG 27 minutes ago

BrucePierce

BP. Masking like a SuperHero U.S. workers hit McDonald's with class action over COVID-19 safety | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/agztU5tCip 51 minutes ago

CorpCrimeBlot

Corporate Crime Blotter Five Chicago #McDonalds workers filed a #classaction against it for failing to adopt government safety guidance on… https://t.co/GGP6iTr46B 1 hour ago

DINESHS17689903

ADVOCATE DINESH SINGH RT @bsindia: McDonald's said in a statement that the allegations were inaccurate and that safety, including wellness checks and protective… 1 hour ago

bsindia

Business Standard McDonald's said in a statement that the allegations were inaccurate and that safety, including wellness checks and… https://t.co/zqQJzPn8GX 1 hour ago

dotthedragon

Dorothy O'Brien RT @Kate_H_Taylor: McDonald's workers filed a class action lawsuit today, with cooks and cashiers in 20 cities striking on Wednesday. Here'… 1 hour ago