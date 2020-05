4PM UPDATE: Martin County beaches opening to all residents

Martin County will open its beaches to anyone, not just county residents, starting on Wednesday.

PUBLIC BEACH THAT HAD STILLBEEN CLOSED OFF.

ALSO - ALLBEACHES IN THE COUNTY WILL BEOPEN TO ANYONE..

NOT JUSTRESIDENTS.

THIS COMES JUSTDAYS AFTER PALM BEACH COUNTYGAVE THE GREENLIGHT TO OPENBEACHES.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'SJON SHAINMAN PICKS UP THESTORY FROM HOBE SOUND.<< (LL OPEN : 6 "WEDNESDAYMORNING, THESE BARRICADES WILLCOME DOWN AS ONCE AGAIN BEACHGOERS WILL BE ALLOWED TO ENJOYHOBE SOUND BEACH.") (LORRAINEMANNING/ TASTE CLIP [email protected]:54 :5 "I THINK IT'SFANTASTIC.

I THINK WE NEED TOGET THINGS TOGETHER AGAIN ANDMOVING YOU KNOW?") LORRAINEMANNING WORKS AT TASTE, IN THEHEART OF HOBE SOUND.

WITH ITSCAUSAL VIBE, IT'S A POPULARRESTAURANT WITH BEACH GOERS.(LORRAINE MANNING/ TASTE CLIP6559 @50:14 :7 "WE DO GETBEACH PEOPLE BECAUSE SOMEPEOPLE WILL COME IN,ESPECIALLY DURING LUNCH, WITHTHEIR BATHING SUITS ON.")TUESDAY, MARTIN COUNTYCOMMISSIONERS AGREED TO NOTONLY REOPEN HOBE SOUND BEACH,BUT DROP THE REQUIREMENT THATALL COUNTY BEACHES WERE FORRESIDENTS ONLY.

(HAROLDJENKINS/ MARTIN COUNTYCOMMISSIONER @44:00 : 12"LOGISTICALLY WE COULD NOTOPEN THAT BEACH AND CHECK ID'SAT SAME TIME.

WITH THATRESTRICTION GONE NOW, THATGIVES US ABILITY TO OPEN THISBEACH UP AND LOCALS ANDRESIDENTS IN SOUTH COUNTY AREACAN ENJOY THAT BEACH.") THEPARKING LOT CAN HOLD ABOUT 100VEHICLES.

TAPE HAS ALREADYBEEN PUT UP ALONG BOTH SIDESOF BRIDGE ROAD TO PREVENT ANYPARKING IN THE GRASS SHOULDER.THE HOPE IS WITH BEACHES OPENTO THE SOUTH, HOBE SOUND, ANDOTHER MARTIN COUNTY BEACHESWILL NOT GET OVERRUN.

(HAROLDJENKINS @44:42 :6 "PALM BEACHCOUNTY BEACHES ARE OPEN SO IHOPE PALM BEACH COUNTYRESIDENTS WILL GO TO THEIR OWNBEACHES IN PALM BEACHCOUNTY.") (LL TAG : CLIP [email protected]:22 :8 "MARTIN COUNTYCOMMISSIONERS HAVE ALSODECIDED TO REOPEN ALL COUNTYSKATEPARKS.

IN HOBE SOUND, JSWPTV NC 5.")