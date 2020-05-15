Global  

NFL CB DeAndre Baker Pleads Not Guilty For Armed Robbery & Assault

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Baker, 22, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, 27, and two other men are accused of robbing people at gunpoint during a house party on May 14th.

