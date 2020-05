NFL CB DeAndre Baker Pleads Not Guilty For Armed Robbery & Assault

Baker, 22, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, 27, and two other men are accused of robbing people at gunpoint during a house party on May 14th.

Also reported by • CBS 2

Baker is facing eight charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm following an...

Also reported by • TMZ.com

NFL players DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar are wanted by the police after being accused of armed...