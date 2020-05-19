Sudan Settlement

The U.S. Supreme Court issues a 20- year legal battle to secure damages for victims of 1998 terror attacks.

Of last year.

The u.s. supreme court issues a 20- year legal battle to secure damages for victims of 1998 terror attacks.

The ruling reinstates billions of dollars in punitive damages against sudan.

Attorneys bill wheeler and jamie franks sued the government of sudan, for its role funding truck bomb attacks that detonated outside u s embassies in kenya and tanzania.

The attacks, conducted by al qaeda terrorists, killed hundreds and injured thousands.

Victims and family members sued sudan , claiming it should be held financially responsible for helping al qaeda carry out the bombings.

On monday, the u s supreme court reinstated 4 point 3 billion dollars in punitive damages against sudan.

That decision brings the total judgment against sudan to about ten billion dollars for victims and their families.

"these terrorists, if you take their money away from them, they are basically thugs on the street and that's what we need to do is make sure we do that, but we also need to hold countries accountable who support terrorists, and sudan gave aid, comfort and everything to osama bin laden and al qaeda and helped do this.

" "we have already gone out and put collection actions, in force against sudan, we put liens on american companies and other companies that are doing business with sudan.

" the u.

S.

Solicitor general argued on behalf of plaintiffs in the case.