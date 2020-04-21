Global  

Grandparents Happily Surprised by Grandchildren During Quarantine

Grandparents Happily Surprised by Grandchildren During Quarantine

Grandparents Happily Surprised by Grandchildren During Quarantine

Occurred on May 13, 2020 / Preston, Lancashire, England, UK Info from Licensor: "It's been two months since we've been able to see them in person as we couldn't travel as a family so decided to surprise them now we are able to.

I think the video speaks for itself actually!

It was such an amazing moment!

I loved it and it really rejuvenated me, they were very surprised and emotional to be able to see them!

It's definitely something I'll cherish forever!

We decided not to tell them we were going and to show up.

We parked round the corner and the kids loved sneaking up on the house!

My mum and Dad usually see them at least once a week and they stay over a lot too so they have missed them very much.

Especially the baby who is only 9 months old."

