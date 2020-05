Doctor under investigation back to practicing medicine

THAT'S UNNERVING TO MULTIPLEPATIENTS AND PROFESSIONALS WHOHAVE COME ACROSS A LOCALDOCTOR.13 INVESTIGATES HAS SPENT....-6- MONTHS COMPILING....COMPLAINTS AND ALLEGATIONSAND...AS CHIEF INVESTIGATOR......DARCY SPEARS SHOWS SOMECLAIM HIS TREATMENTS......HAVE ALTERED PEOPLES LIVESOR... ENDED THEM.I GET ANGRY.I FEEL LIKE, WHAT'S THE POINT.THEN I HAVE TO TELL MYSELF ISTILL HAVE A LOT TO BE THANKFULFOR.LOOKING ON THE BRIGHT SIDE CANBE HARD FOR JUDY HOGUE.SHE'S BATTLING NEVER-ENDINGCOMPLICATIONS AFTER BEINGTREATED FOR AN INFECTION FROM ADOG BITE.THAT TREATMENT CAME FROM DOCTORDHAVAL SHAH AN INFECTIOUSDISEASESPECIALIST WHO OWNS ANDOPERATES CIDS, WITH TWO CLINICSIN THE LAS VEGAS VALLEY.IT'S ALTERED EVERYTHING IN MYLIFE.I DON'T FEEL FREEDOM, YOU KNOW?AND IT'S REALLY HARD TO HAVE TODEPEND ON OTHER PEOPLE.JUDY'S MEDICAL RECORDS SHOWPERMANENT DAMAGE TO THEVESTIBULAR PART OF HER BRAIN,WHICH CONTROLS HEARING ANDBALANCE./NAT POP/ SHE USES A WALKER,CAN'T DRIVE, SUFFERS FROMEXTREME DIZZY SPELLS AND HASPERMANENT HEARING LOSS.THAT AFTER SEVEN WEEKS OF DAILYINTRAVENOUS ANTIBIOTICS AT CIDSON SMOKE RANCH AND TENAYA.THIS IS CERTAINLY NEGLIGENTMEDICAL CARE.ATTORNEY ANDREW THOMAS ISWORKING WITH JUDY ON A LAWSUITALLEGING PERMANENT DISABILITYDUE TO ANTIBIOTIC TOXICITY.A PATIENT IS SUPPOSED TO BEABLE TO TRUST HER DOCTOR ANDWHAT HAPPENED TO JUDY WAS ABETRAYAL OF THAT TRUST.THE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST DOCTORSHAH ARE PILING UP.THIS COMPLAINT WAS FILED WITHTHE STATE BY A HEALTHCAREPROFESSIONAL ON BEHALF OF JUDYAND 21 OHER PATIENTS.IT ALLEGES CHRONIC UNDER-DOSINGAT CIDS.A BUSINESS MODEL MEANT TOPROLONG TREATMENT AND INCREASEPROFIT AT THE EXPENSE OFPATIENT CARE.DR.KRISTI KAMINSKY WORKED IN WOUNDCARE AT CIDS UNTIL SHE RECENTLYQUIT.IT JUST IN MY EYES WAS NOTETHICAL.

IN JUDY'S CASE...SHE SHOULD HAVE BEEN GIVEN THEMEDICINE TWICE A DAY.SHE WAS GIVEN IT ONCE.THEN THE MEDICINE SHE WASSWITCHED ON TO, SHE WAS ALSOUNDERDOSED.THE LONGER THE TREATMENT, THEBIGGER THE BILLS.KAMINSKY SAYS JUDY'S BLOODTESTS REPEATEDLY SHOWED LEVELSOF ANTIBIOTIC INDICATING THEDRUGS WEREN'T HELPING THEINFECTION.SHE SAYS THAT SHOULD HAVERAISED RED FLAGS BUT WHEN SHETRIED TO QUESTION IT, DR.SHAH BRUSHED OFF HER CONCERNS.SOMEONE LIKE THIS SHOULD NOT BEPRACTICING MEDICINE, IN MYOPINION.THE STATE BOARD OF MEDICALEXAMINERS HAS FORMALLY CHARGEDDR.SHAH WITH MALPRACTICE INVOLVINGTWO DIFFERENT PATIENTS, BOTH OFWHOM DIED.THE MOST RECENT COMPLAINT FILEDIN MARCH STEMS FROM THE DEATHOF A 73-YEAR- OLD PATIENT.IT SAYS SHAH "FAILED TO ENSUREAPPROPRIATE ANTIBIOTICS WEREORDERED FOR AND GIVEN TO THEPATIENT," FAILED TO SUPERVISEHIS PHYSICIAN ASSISTANT ANDFAILED TO KEEP ACCURATERECORDS.THIS OTHER ACTIVE MALPRACTICECOMPLAINT WAS FILED LAST JULY.IT INVOLVES A YOUNG MOTHER.JUST 25 WHEN SHE DIED AFTERSHAH'S P.A.AND BUSINESS COLLEAGUEALLEGEDLY FAILED TO RECOGNIZEIMAGING STUDIES AND LAB RESULTSINDICATING TUBERCULOSIS.SHAH DECLINED AN ON-CAMERAINTERVIEW ON HIS ATTORNEY'SADVICE, BUT HIS LAWYERS SENT ASTATEMENT WHICH SAYS, IN PART,"THE WELL-BEING OF DR.SHAH'S PATIENTS HAS ALWAYS BEENHIS PARAMOUNT CONCERN.SHAH RECENTLY REACHED ASETTLEMENT WITH THE BOARD OFMEDICINE'S INVESTIGATIVECOMMITTEE" WHICH IS "PENDINGFINAL APPROVAL BY THE FULLBOARD...HE INTENDS TO WORK HARD TO EARNAND KEEP THE TRUST OF THE BOARDAND THE PUBLIC...WITH THE RESPONSE TO THEUNPRECEDENTEDCOVID-19 PANDEMIC.HE VALUES THE OPPORTUNITY TOTREAT THE CITIZENS OF NEVADA."BUT DOES HE VALUE PROFIT EVENMORE?

"YES"..SAY MANY PEOPLE WHO SPOKE TO13 INVESTIGATES.AND IT MAY BE AN ISSUE OF THEDOCTOR PUTTING FINANCIALINTERESTS AHEAD OF THEPATIENT'S SAFETY.THESE ARE BILLS FOR OFFICEVISITS WITH DOCTORS JUDY HOGUESAYS SHE NEVER SAW.AND SOME FOR INFUSIONS SHE SAYSSHE NEVER GOT.ON JANUARY 16, CIDS BILLEDMEDICARE $200 FOR A "LONGVISIT" WITH A DOCTOR JUDY NEVERSAW FOR ANYTHING.SHE ALSO HAD NO OFFICE VISITSWITH DR.SHAH, BUT HE TOO BILLEDMEDICARE FOR VISITS, INFUSIONSAND INJECTIONS.I'VE ALSO EXPERIENCED SOMEBILLING-BILLED OUT IN MY NAME,ALSO IN OTHER DOCTORS' NAMESTHAT DID NOT DO THE SERVICESPROVIDED.WHICH WAS UNACCEPTABLE TO MEBECAUSE THAT'S DONE IN MY NAME.KAMINSKY FINALLY LEFT CIDSAFTER HER REPEATED CONCERNSFELL ON DEAF EARS.ANOTHER COMPLAINT FILED WITHTHE ATTORNEY GENERAL BY AFORMER CIDS EMPLOYEE ECHOESTHAT, CALLING SHAH "SHADY ANDDECEITFUL." IT ALSO QUESTIONSBILLING PRACTICES, CLAIMING"MULTIPLE MEDICARE AND MEDICAIDPATIENTS" ONLY SAW PHYSICIANASSISTANTS BUT WERE BILLED FORVISITS WITH DR.SHAH AT A TIME WHEN "HE WAS OUTOF THE COUNTRY." 43:40 DR.K: I FEEL IT WAS JUST FORGETTING MONEY IN AS FAST ASPOSSIBLE.KAMINSKY IS STILL HELPINGJUDY.../NAT WITH WALKER/ AND HOPINGACCOUNTABILITY COMES BEFORESTATE MEDICAL BOARD.HE WAS CITED FOR VIOLATIONS IN2018 BY THE U.S.DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AFTERFAILING TO PAY STAFF OVERTIME.AND MM LABS, A MARIJUANATESTING FACILITY HE WASPRESIDENT OF, SELF-CLOSEDSEVERAL MONTHS AGO AFTER STATEREGULATORS FOUND UNACCEPTABLELEVELS OF YEAST AND MOLD HADESCAPED DETECTION.THE STATE'S INVESTIGATION INTOINTENTIONAL MANIPULATION OFTEST RESULTS AT MM LABS ISSTILL ONGOING.DARCY SPEARS, 13 INVESTIGATES.