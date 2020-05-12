Global  

'It's super weird': Daniel Radcliffe on Rupert Grint becoming a father

Daniel Radcliffe thinks Rupert Grint being a dad is "very cool" but also "super weird", because he doesn't feel like the 'Harry Potter' cast are old enough to have children.

