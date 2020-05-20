Long queues form 10 minutes after McDonald’s drive-thrus re-open in the UK

Length queues began forming soon after the reopening of a McDonald’s restaurant in the UK this morning (May 20).

Footage filmed in Hounslow shows cars queuing up for food, just 10 minutes after the McDonald’s opened.

It follows the announcement that the fast food chain were opening 30 of their drive-thrus at 11am today, and comes a week after they opened 15 restaurants for deliveries only.

McDonald's shut all 1,350 of its eateries in the UK on Monday, March 23, following the coronavirus outbreak.