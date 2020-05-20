Trending: 2021 Oscars May Be Postponed

The 2021 Academy Awards, scheduled for February, may be postponed due to coronavirus.
AnimalMemorial RT @hypervocal: TRENDING: Film Academy Considering Postponing 2021 Oscars (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/UatqPWJM9Z https://t.co/N0eL4jBiSC 8 hours ago
💜 시티 💜 RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Next year’s Oscars ceremony may be postponed, according to reports https://t.co/ByTCVXLjBr https://t.co/eu1Jj8IZpq 12 hours ago
hypervocal TRENDING: Film Academy Considering Postponing 2021 Oscars (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/UatqPWJM9Z https://t.co/N0eL4jBiSC 15 hours ago
CNA Next year’s Oscars ceremony may be postponed, according to reports https://t.co/ByTCVXLjBr https://t.co/eu1Jj8IZpq 15 hours ago
Stellar Magazine This will be the first time in 40 years the show has been postponed. https://t.co/CnI67dE50v 1 week ago
Report: Academy Considers Postponing 2021 OscarsThe Academy is considering postponing the 2021 Oscar ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report Tuesday.
Oscars bosses reportedly considering postponing 2021 ceremonyBosses at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are reportedly considering postponing next year's Oscars ceremony.