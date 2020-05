A powerful cyclone slammed into eastern India on Wednesday.

The damaging storm brought heavy rain, wind and waves to the area in devastating force.

Millions of people were evacuated from the area in an operation that was further complicated by the coronavirus.

In Bangladesh, 2.4 million people in the most vulnerable districts had been evacuated to 15,000 storm shelters.

After building for days, Cyclone Amphan became one of the strongest storms to hit the area in a decade.