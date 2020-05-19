Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New safety measures in place for visitors at Lake Oroville Marina Lime Saddle

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
New safety measures in place for visitors at Lake Oroville Marina Lime Saddle
One popular recreational area is open just in time for the Memorial Day Weekend.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New safety measures in place for visitors at Lake Oroville Marina Lime Saddle

This morning - one popular recreational area is open just in time for memorial day weekend.

Action news now reporter jafet serrato is live at lake orovoville marina lime saddle.

Jafet -is the area ready for a big weekend?

Yes.

Employees here have been out here sanitizing and cleaning - to make it as safe as possible for you.

For more than two monthsãthe lake oroville marina has sat empty.

(nats boat motor running) but on monday - california state parks gave it the green light to reopen.

"we're back we're ready to go."

That's music to the ears of fisherman phil dickinson.

"you can't be more isolated than you are in a boat."

But before you head out there are some changes.

(nats: disinfecting pump out) "just like every other business frequent disinfecting and cleaning of touch surfaces."

(nats: closing lid) nicolas gomez is in charge of cleaning the fuel and pump out stations.

"i'm so happy to be back" he's been out of work for two months.

"of course we still have to take precautions and make sure we're staying clean."

(nats: cash register) (standup:) this is the lake oroville marina store it can typically be packed with 10 or 15 customers but that's not going to be the case this time around.

Only two customers will be allowed inside




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArtsJournalNews

ArtsJournal First Major US Art Museum To Reopen Post-COVID Starts Up This Weekend: Here’s a look at the safety measures which… https://t.co/CEYcqni1EF 46 minutes ago

News12LI

News12LI Visitors at #Disney outdoor shopping area in #Orlando can expect to see a lot of new signs around. #disneysprings https://t.co/SPmVXVREs4 1 hour ago

Omaha_Aircraft

Levi Weeks RT @SACAMuseum: OPEN! The Museum IS open and ready to welcome you back for your next visit. Please be advised that we have some safety meas… 1 hour ago

SACAMuseum

SAC Aerospace Museum OPEN! The Museum IS open and ready to welcome you back for your next visit. Please be advised that we have some saf… https://t.co/PilIW60qLn 2 hours ago

ecloudexpert

Pratik Surti RT @CityBrampton: Outdoor tennis and pickleball courts in #Brampton are open as of today, May 19! Please note that physical distancing and… 2 hours ago

JusteCentriste

LE JUSTE CENTRISTE 🇪🇺♦️🇪🇺♦️🇪🇺♦️ RT @experienceloire: Wednesday is Loches day here and happy to say tomorrow (21st May) sees the the Dunjon and Royal Lodgings at Loches re… 2 hours ago

cleanupcalderd1

cleanupcalderdale RT @Calderdale: We're pleased to announce that we'll be re-opening Todmorden Household Waste Recycling Centre from this Friday. Strict saf… 3 hours ago

hebdenbridgeweb

HebWeb Waste and Recycling Centre to re-open at Eastwood, from Friday 22 May. It will not be as previously. There will be… https://t.co/8IKNX2hter 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Connecticut Restaurant Owners Thrilled To Be Reopening On Wednesday [Video]

Connecticut Restaurant Owners Thrilled To Be Reopening On Wednesday

Connecticut will begin its Phase 1 reopening plan on Wednesday. Many businesses, including retail stores and outdoor dining, will reopen with new safety measures in place. CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:37Published
Jupiter sports camp integrates new safety measures [Video]

Jupiter sports camp integrates new safety measures

Ignite Sports in Jupiter is holding a 10-week summer program that will begin June 1 with new restrictions in place.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:50Published