New safety measures in place for visitors at Lake Oroville Marina Lime Saddle

This morning - one popular recreational area is open just in time for memorial day weekend.

Employees here have been out here sanitizing and cleaning - to make it as safe as possible for you.

For more than two monthsãthe lake oroville marina has sat empty.

(nats boat motor running) but on monday - california state parks gave it the green light to reopen.

"we're back we're ready to go."

That's music to the ears of fisherman phil dickinson.

"you can't be more isolated than you are in a boat."

But before you head out there are some changes.

(nats: disinfecting pump out) "just like every other business frequent disinfecting and cleaning of touch surfaces."

(nats: closing lid) nicolas gomez is in charge of cleaning the fuel and pump out stations.

"i'm so happy to be back" he's been out of work for two months.

"of course we still have to take precautions and make sure we're staying clean."

(nats: cash register) (standup:) this is the lake oroville marina store it can typically be packed with 10 or 15 customers but that's not going to be the case this time around.

Only two customers will be allowed inside