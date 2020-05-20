Thousands forced to evacuate after two dams fail in Michigan

Midland, Michigan could be under more than 2 metres of water as severe flooding continues to unfold.
Two dams failed on May 19, causing thousands of residents to evacuate.
Michigan governor declares emergency after dams collapseMichigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared an emergency for Midland county after two dams breached and on expectations of extreme flooding. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
Edenville Dam collapses in MidlandResidents of Edenville and Sanford in Mid-Michigan have been ordered to evacuate after the breach of two dams, prompting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for the area.