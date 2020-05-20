Global  

Thousands forced to evacuate after two dams fail in Michigan

Thousands forced to evacuate after two dams fail in Michigan

Thousands forced to evacuate after two dams fail in Michigan

Midland, Michigan could be under more than 2 metres of water as severe flooding continues to unfold.

Two dams failed on May 19, causing thousands of residents to evacuate.

Eye Opener: Two Michigan dams fail, forcing thousands to evacuate

Two dams burst in Michigan after days of heavy rain, forcing thousands to evacuate.
Two dam breaches in central Michigan force mass evacuations over flooding concerns

Midland County in Michigan is under a state of emergency Wednesday morning after two dams burst open,
Michigan governor declares emergency after dams collapse

Michigan governor declares emergency after dams collapse

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared an emergency for Midland county after two dams breached and on expectations of extreme flooding.

Edenville Dam collapses in Midland

Edenville Dam collapses in Midland

Residents of Edenville and Sanford in Mid-Michigan have been ordered to evacuate after the breach of two dams, prompting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for the area.

