Former South Florida Deputy Headed To Prison For Stealing From Kids' Charity Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:28s - Published 1 week ago Former South Florida Deputy Headed To Prison For Stealing From Kids' Charity A former Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy and U.S. Navy veteran was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for stealing $50,000 from a children's charity. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this dorothee V. Plessis Former South Florida Deputy Headed to Prison for Stealing From Kid’s Charity https://t.co/Dex9pMVB6q 5 days ago Jewels321 RT @FOX13News: A former South Florida deputy will spend the next five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to 30 felony charges, includi… 1 week ago TwoCents5818 Sounds familiar 🤔 Former South Florida Deputy Headed To Prison For Stealing From Kids' Charity #Topbuzz https://t.co/iucd78UW7L 1 week ago Iveygirl08 Former South Florida Deputy Headed To Prison For Stealing From Kids' Charity #Topbuzz https://t.co/6MYOGQZ2HS 1 week ago FOX 13 Tampa Bay A former South Florida deputy will spend the next five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to 30 felony charges… https://t.co/ABOyBPB2DE 1 week ago Gene Chandler RT @TruBluWarriors: A former Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy and U.S. Navy veteran was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for ste… 1 week ago True Blue Warriors A former Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy and U.S. Navy veteran was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for… https://t.co/7hTegfYHfN 1 week ago Di Wilson Former South Florida Deputy Headed To Prison For Stealing From Kids' Charity #Topbuzz https://t.co/AbIDMi16Ak 1 week ago