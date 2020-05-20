A Liverpool supporter fed up of waiting for season to restart staged his own open-top truck title parade.

Thai Liverpool fan bored of waiting for season to restart holds his own open-top truck parade

Thai businessman Kongkiat Inthraseesangwon has been following the team's runaway success and had planned celebrations, that were put on hold due to COVID-19.

Kongkiat bought a new truck for the open-top parade in Phayao, northern Thailand.

He even painted the vehicles in the Merseyside team's red colour, their gold liver bird crest and the famous motto 'you'll never walk alone'.

But the millionaire farmer grew bored of waiting for the Premier League fixtures to return so threw the title party with his friends.

The die-hard Liverpool fan said he had spent more than 10million THB (256,686GBP) for the party on Saturday (May 16) to mark Liverpool's first title win in more than three decades.

He said: "I had planned to bring the trucks out for a parade with the other Liverpool supporters when the team lifted the trophy.

"However, due to the pandemic the league has been postponed so I decided to do the celebration in advance.

"I think the money has been well spent because if we win, it will be the first time in more than 30 years that we have won the league.

I think the fans deserve to have their celebration.

"Moreover, after the celebration, the truck will be used in my business so it's definitely not a waste of money."