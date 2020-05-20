Global  

Deaths reported as Cyclone Amphan tears into India, Bangladesh

Deaths reported as Cyclone Amphan tears into India, Bangladesh

Most powerful cyclone in 20 years makes landfall, packing winds of up to 190km/h as millions are evacuated from its path.

Cyclone Amphan tears into India, Bangladesh, destroys homes, whips up storm surge

A powerful cyclone tore into eastern India and Bangladesh on Wednesday, destroying mud houses and...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •The Age



RealWizKelevra

sal RT @ajplus: Cyclone Amphan made landfall in India and Bangladesh, affecting a region home to poor fishing villages and 1M refugees. The UN… 4 seconds ago

rosarnau

rosarnau RT @tuPedrictor: Deaths reported as Cyclone Amphan tears into India, Bangladesh https://t.co/stl4CBMHIp 30 minutes ago

CableNewsInt

CNI Cyclone Amphan: 4 deaths reported till now in Bangladesh coast #AmphanUpdates #Amphan_Alert #AmphanCyclon #Amphan… https://t.co/b3dKtuZIeE 42 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Deaths reported as Cyclone Amphan tears into India, Bangladesh: https://t.co/KSFvcTeRB8 #Bangladesh 1 hour ago

haque_shahidul

Shahidul Haque RT @bappsbd: Deaths reported as Cyclone Amphan tears into India, Bangladesh @AJENews https://t.co/Ql0FU1Ozug 1 hour ago


Super cyclone Amphan rips through slums on India's east coast [Video]

Footage shows the devastation of a shanty town as super cyclone Amphan hits Talasari beach in Odisha, east India, today (May 20). Heavy rains and winds are lashing large parts of eastern India and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:17Published
Powerful Cyclone Slams Into India [Video]

A powerful cyclone slammed into eastern India on Wednesday. The damaging storm brought heavy rain, wind and waves to the area in devastating force. Millions of people were evacuated from the area..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published