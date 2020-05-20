|
Deaths reported as Cyclone Amphan tears into India, Bangladesh
Deaths reported as Cyclone Amphan tears into India, Bangladesh
Most powerful cyclone in 20 years makes landfall, packing winds of up to 190km/h as millions are evacuated from its path.
|A powerful cyclone tore into eastern India and Bangladesh on Wednesday, destroying mud houses and...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •The Age
Super cyclone Amphan rips through slums on India's east coast
Footage shows the devastation of a shanty town as super cyclone Amphan hits Talasari beach in Odisha, east India, today (May 20).
Heavy rains and winds are lashing large parts of eastern India and..
Powerful Cyclone Slams Into India
A powerful cyclone slammed into eastern India on Wednesday.
The damaging storm brought heavy rain, wind and waves to the area in devastating force.
Millions of people were evacuated from the area..
