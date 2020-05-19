Global  

Ruby Rose Quits the CW's 'Batwoman' Her decision comes days after the show's first season finale which aired on May 17.

'Batwoman' was renewed for a second season by The CW earlier in 2020.

Rose, who landed the role in 2018, released a statement but did not clarify exactly why she is leaving.

Ruby Rose, via statement Berlanti Prods.

And Warner Bros.

Television thanked Rose in their own statement and said they are committed to the future of 'Batwoman.'

The studio and network added that another LGBTQ actress will be brought on to play Kate Kane.

In September of 2019, Rose revealed that she had emergency surgery earlier that year.

The procedure was due to her suffering injuries during a production stunt.

According to Yahoo!

Entertainment, the 34-year-old Australian actress said her spinal cord was nearly severed.

