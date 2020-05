Ruby Rose quits Batwoman after one season Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published 16 minutes ago Ruby Rose quits Batwoman after one season Ruby Rose won't be back as TV's ground-breaking Batwoman, as the Australian star has quit the series after one season. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Ruby Rose Exits Batwoman After One Season and Her Role Is Being Recast Batwoman is leaving Batwoman. Ruby Rose has decided to exit the CW series after one season, and...

E! Online - Published 12 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this