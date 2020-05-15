H-E-B Holding 'Texas-Sized' Virtual Ceremony To Honor Graduating Seniors Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:28s - Published 50 minutes ago H-E-B Holding 'Texas-Sized' Virtual Ceremony To Honor Graduating Seniors H-E-B will be holding a "Texas-sized" virtual ceremony complete with high-profile guests Wednesday evening to honor graduating high school and college seniors. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Mahomes to speak to Texas Tech grads in virtual commencement ceremony Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is set to be part of the virtual graduation...

FOX Sports - Published 5 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this