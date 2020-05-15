Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

H-E-B Holding 'Texas-Sized' Virtual Ceremony To Honor Graduating Seniors

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:28s - Published
H-E-B Holding 'Texas-Sized' Virtual Ceremony To Honor Graduating Seniors

H-E-B Holding 'Texas-Sized' Virtual Ceremony To Honor Graduating Seniors

H-E-B will be holding a "Texas-sized" virtual ceremony complete with high-profile guests Wednesday evening to honor graduating high school and college seniors.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mahomes to speak to Texas Tech grads in virtual commencement ceremony

Mahomes to speak to Texas Tech grads in virtual commencement ceremonySuper Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is set to be part of the virtual graduation...
FOX Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cowtown Marathon Offering Athletes Virtual Runs And Online Distance Training Programs [Video]

Cowtown Marathon Offering Athletes Virtual Runs And Online Distance Training Programs

Cowtown Trailblazers has designed virtual runs and training programs for individual athletes to complete on their own. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:42Published
Ones For Texas: Texas Christian University Virtual Graduation [Video]

Ones For Texas: Texas Christian University Virtual Graduation

Ones For Texas: Texas Christian University Virtual Graduation

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:43Published