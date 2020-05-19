Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard
Found Dead on Beach at Age 39 The former WWE wrestler was
found dead Wednesday morning on the
shoreline of Venice Beach in California.
Gaspard went missing over the weekend.
He had been swimming at the beach
with his 10-year-old son.
A lifeguard witnessed a
wave crash over Gaspard
"and he was swept out to sea." According to Fire Chief Ken Haskett,
the lifeguard attempted to rescue both
the former wrestler and his son.
Fire Chief Ken Haskett, via NBC News Gaspard was then pushed back under
the wave and had not been seen until his
body was discovered on Wednesday.
According to the WWE,
he was "admired by friends and
colleagues for his warmth and humor"
and "was no stranger to heroic deeds." Triple H,
Wrestler, via Twitter