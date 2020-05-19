Global  

Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard Found Dead on Beach at Age 39 The former WWE wrestler was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California.

Gaspard went missing over the weekend.

He had been swimming at the beach with his 10-year-old son.

A lifeguard witnessed a wave crash over Gaspard "and he was swept out to sea." According to Fire Chief Ken Haskett, the lifeguard attempted to rescue both the former wrestler and his son.

Fire Chief Ken Haskett, via NBC News Gaspard was then pushed back under the wave and had not been seen until his body was discovered on Wednesday.

According to the WWE, he was "admired by friends and colleagues for his warmth and humor" and "was no stranger to heroic deeds." Triple H, Wrestler, via Twitter

