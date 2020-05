Halle Berry Joins the Cast of 'Moonfall' Halle will star alongside Josh Gad in Roland Emmerich's latest movie that focuses on the Moon being on a collision course with Earth.

A team of misfits are assembled to land on the Moon and save the planet from destruction.

Halle will play an astronaut-turned-NASA administrator whose previous mission holds a clue to the impending catastrophe.

Gad will play unkempt genius KC Houseman.