Lizzo and Quay collaborated on theses sunglasses with a whole lot of "juice" Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:50s - Published 15 hours ago Lizzo and Quay collaborated on theses sunglasses with a whole lot of "juice" While Lizzo has been collecting her Grammy awards and ignoring all hate on social media, she’s been up to something in fashion: Eyewear.The Lizzo x Quay collection highlights eight pairs of glasses as part of its Confidence is Quay campaign, with Lizzo as the muse.“I love that this collection has a little bit of everything,” Lizzo said in the press release.The collection includes a funky pair called the Evasive Glitter blue light glasses.Another pair in the collection is the Jaded with its frameless blocking shield 0

