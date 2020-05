A look at contact tracing scams, withholding of stimulus checks

THE FEDERALTRADE COMMISSION IS INFORMINGNURSING HOME RESIDENTS THATTHE STIMULUS CHECK IS THEIRSTO KEEPCLAIM IT JUST BECAUSERESIDENTS ARE ON MEDICAID.Lois Greisman, Elder JusticeCoordinator, FTC :32 It is notproper for anyone in thefacility to demand a residentsign it over.

Congress wasvery clear.

These checks aretax credits, theused to pay for federalbenefit programs, the moneybelongs to the resident IFTHIS HAPPENED TO YOU&IMMEDIATELY REPORT IT TO THEMARYLAND ATTORNEY GENERAL ANDFTC.

AND DEMAND IN WRITING TOTHE NURSING HOME THAT THEMONEY BE RETURNED.

THE FTC ISALSO WARNING ABOUT SCAMMERSUSING THE PANDEMIC AS A WAY TOSTEAL YOUR PERSONALINFORMATION AND MONEY.

YOUCOULD RECEIVE A CALL OR TEXTFROM A CONTACT TRACINGINVESTIGATOR LETTING YOU KNOWTO GET TESTED OR QUARANTINE..BUT THETHAT PERSON MAY NOT BE WHOTHEY SAY.

THE CALLER ID WILL READ“MD COVI” ON THE SCREEN AFOR THE PERSON TO VERIFY THEIRIDENTITY IGNORE OR DELETE ATEXT MESSAGE WITH A LINKCOULD DOWNLOAD SOFTWARE ONTOYOUR DEVICE.

AND INVESTIGATORSWILL NEVER ASK FOR YOUR SOCIALSECURITY NUMBER, FINANCIAL OBANK ACCOUNT INFORMATION,PERSONAL DETAILS UNRELATED TOCOVID 19, PASSWORDS, OR PHOTOSOR VIDEOS OF ANY KIND.