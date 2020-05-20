WHO Reports Most Worldwide COVID-19 Cases in a Single Day On May 20, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that there had been 106,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

That marks the largest single-day increase in worldwide cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, two-thirds of the reported cases came from just four countries.

Although he didn’t specify which countries, he did say the WHO was “very concerned about rising cases in low and middle-income countries.” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, via NBC Ghebreyesus’ colleague, Dr. Mike Ryan, also pointed out that the world would soon hit the “tragic milestone” of five million COVID-19 cases.

President Donald Trump recently said that he views the 1.57 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S. as a “badge of honor.” Donald Trump, via Politico