Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WHO Reports Most Worldwide COVID-19 Cases in a Single Day

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:24s - Published
WHO Reports Most Worldwide COVID-19 Cases in a Single Day

WHO Reports Most Worldwide COVID-19 Cases in a Single Day

WHO Reports Most Worldwide COVID-19 Cases in a Single Day On May 20, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that there had been 106,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

That marks the largest single-day increase in worldwide cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, two-thirds of the reported cases came from just four countries.

Although he didn’t specify which countries, he did say the WHO was “very concerned about rising cases in low and middle-income countries.” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, via NBC Ghebreyesus’ colleague, Dr. Mike Ryan, also pointed out that the world would soon hit the “tragic milestone” of five million COVID-19 cases.

President Donald Trump recently said that he views the 1.57 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S. as a “badge of honor.” Donald Trump, via Politico

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

catbyte08

catbyte 🌊 🆘 RT @JanineATurner: The WHO reports reports the most COVID-19 cases reported in one day! 100,000! We have a long way to go, before we are do… 2 hours ago

JanineATurner

JT DEMOCRAT🌊🌎🌊🌎🌊🌎 The WHO reports reports the most COVID-19 cases reported in one day! 100,000! We have a long way to go, before we a… https://t.co/B1ti9Eha6X 2 hours ago

ValuableToKnow

𝐕𝖆𝖑𝖚𝖆𝖇𝖑𝖊𝐓𝖔𝐊𝖓𝖔𝖜 @POPSUGARFitness several hundred million courses of chloroquine have been used worldwide making it one of the most… https://t.co/exGMpAnTvO 1 day ago

Fornowago

Mando 🇬🇧 @BinnsGareth @itvnews American College of Cardiology "Despite these suggestive findings, several hundred million c… https://t.co/91eqY17zaT 1 day ago

Fornowago

Mando 🇬🇧 @cellardoorstep @Ezinger44 @washingtonpost Or maybe the American College of Cardiology "Despite these suggestive f… https://t.co/8vniaBOWIh 1 day ago

Justin__2015

justin douglas @DoctorJensUlrik American College of Cardiology several hundred million courses of chloroquine have been used worl… https://t.co/dhUYn7KGPy 5 days ago

Trihalo42

Trihalo42 @jsolomonReports 1) "...several hundred million courses of chloroquine have been used worldwide making it one of th… https://t.co/0weJcDv3Zx 6 days ago

Fornowago

Mando 🇬🇧 @SimonMarksFSN @IainDale @LBC Or maybe the American College of Cardiology "Despite these suggestive findings, seve… https://t.co/QZjzXNdUeq 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Lockdown: Domestic flight operations to resume from 25th May | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus Lockdown: Domestic flight operations to resume from 25th May | Oneindia News

Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday 25th May 2020. All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th. Cyclonic..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:34Published
Coronavirus: Trump says, 'US topping virus cases a badge of honour, means testing is great'|Oneindia [Video]

Coronavirus: Trump says, 'US topping virus cases a badge of honour, means testing is great'|Oneindia

As US battles highest Coronavirus cases globally with the death toll mounting each day and more than 93 thousand dead already, US President Donald Trump who has been facing criticising over mishandling..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:32Published