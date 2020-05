WHO Reports Most Worldwide COVID-19 Cases in a Single Day On May 20, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that there had been 106,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

That marks the largest single-day increase in worldwide cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, two-thirds of the reported cases came from just four countries.

Although he didnโ€™t specify which countries, he did say the WHO was โ€œvery concerned about rising cases in low and middle-income countries.โ€ Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, via NBC Ghebreyesusโ€™ colleague, Dr. Mike Ryan, also pointed out that the world would soon hit the โ€œtragic milestoneโ€ of five million COVID-19 cases.

President Donald Trump recently said that he views the 1.57 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S. as a โ€œbadge of honor.โ€ Donald Trump, via Politico