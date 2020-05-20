Global  

COVID-19 surcharges

Video Credit: KIMT
COVID-19 surcharges
You could see some extra charges at the end of your receipt.
COVID-19 surcharges

7 ?m until 3 in the afternoon./// minnesotans will have to wait a little longer to sit inside a restaurant and order a meal... now kimt news 3 is learning about an extra surcharge you could find on your final bill.

Diners in states including michigan and illinois have been sharing restaurant receipts with an unexpected price hike on the bill.

It's in an effort to offset the cost of meat and produce and a dramatic drop in revenue since the coronavirus's kitchen and bar in rochester says the move is understandabl e..

But not something they'd likely do.xxx &lt;i don't think that chester's is going to do something like that.

We are in the middle of trying to figure out what our menu is going to look like to be profitable again.

More than likely if there are raised prices it's going to reflect what we're paying for it.

> as of now?

It doesn't appear any restaurants in minnesota are including a coronavirus surcharge on a customer's bill./// personal protective equipment




