In Mexico, Crematoriums And Funeral Homes Are Struggling To Handle COVID-19 Deaths

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:44s - Published
In Mexico, Crematoriums And Funeral Homes Are Struggling To Handle COVID-19 Deaths

In Mexico, Crematoriums And Funeral Homes Are Struggling To Handle COVID-19 Deaths

Mexico is struggling to keep an accurate death toll from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Mexican funeral homes and crematoriums are also struggling to keep up with the workload.

Reuters reports an analysis of reports from Mexico City funeral homes indicate the real toll is roughly 2.5 times the government's official COVID-19 death tally.

According to Reuters, officially, 1,108 people had died from the coronavirus in Mexico City by Monday.

Iztapalapa is the epicenter of Mexico City’s outbreak.

Izaz Cremaciones crematorium cremated 239 bodies in the first 11 days of May, compared with the 188 bodies it cremated during the whole of May last year.

The company has introduced 24-hour shifts to operate its two crematorium ovens.

