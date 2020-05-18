Researchers find climate change is making hurricanes stronger

Hurricanes have become stronger around the world during the past four decades, an analysis shows, supporting the theory that climate change is making hurricanes more intense and destructive.
Rick Rigazio Ocean Sciences Article of the Day - Climate Change Is Making Hurricanes Stronger, Researchers Find (New York Times) https://t.co/9jYkP6B6VE 36 minutes ago
KKriss21 Well of course it is..climate change wacks! Climate Change Is Making Hurricanes Stronger, Researchers Find
https://t.co/Rph3hl0rjG 1 hour ago
Gabriel Wedy Climate Change Is Making Hurricanes Stronger, Researchers Find https://t.co/FPSiIHtlp7 2 hours ago
Mark R. Sheridan See May 18 2020 @nytimes story: #Climate Change is Making #Hurricanes Stronger, Researchers Find https://t.co/d1hloxeGKY 3 hours ago
IAM Platform Climate Change Is Making Hurricanes Stronger, Researchers Find
READ MORE: https://t.co/9hmtBwsZfc
#Adaptation… https://t.co/YawKyDLTN4 4 hours ago
MSN South Africa Climate Change Is Making Hurricanes Stronger, Researchers Find https://t.co/0Mb6ES2Pb1 4 hours ago
Austin Louis RT @weatherchannel: Climate change is making #hurricanes stronger, researchers find: https://t.co/0HYieTsh1C https://t.co/Gk6LNXeMvX 5 hours ago
Bill Burgess Climate Change Is Making Hurricanes Stronger, Researchers Find https://t.co/f6BPL0UMSX 5 hours ago