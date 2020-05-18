Global  

Researchers find climate change is making hurricanes stronger

Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Hurricanes have become stronger around the world during the past four decades, an analysis shows, supporting the theory that climate change is making hurricanes more intense and destructive.

Recent related news from verified sources

An analysis of satellite imagery from the past four decades suggests that global warming has...
NYTimes.com - Published

Meteorologist weighs in on climate change and extreme weather

Meteorologist and CBS News climate and weather contributor Jeff Berardelli joins Margaret Brennan to...
CBS News - Published


