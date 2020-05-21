City Of Lafayette Aquatics open for phase 1

For the past two months swimmers all across lafayette have had to wade through the current pandemic without water.

Starting this past weekend the state is allowing lap swimming and practices as long as they are social distancing.

News 1's cassie schirm goes to city of lafayette aquatics where the've put in multiple new protocals to keep their swimmers safe in and out of the water.

With phase 1 going on across state swimmers here in the area from age 4 all the way to age 18 w're excited 've back in the training and idive back into the pool.nat diving into pool "it feels amazing to get back in."natmonths of not practicing has been hard on many of the swimmers especially those who compete:swimmer"i was missing it a lot.

It was really hard to to work out and think about wha's happening.

And is everyone else swimming?

But then i finally realized everyone else is in the same boat."as those days were floating by the team did zoom practices but it was't the same elliot hill, coach "ther's only so much you can do as swimmers you know you have to be in the water.

So good get back in is really nice.

"in order to get back in the coaches at city of lafayette aquatics are sanitizing and social distancing in and out of the water.

Sarah landrenau, head age group coach"they come in they have to go straight to the chairs that are over here they have assigned lanes they go straight to their lane take their stuff off to get ready hop in usually we would have anywhere from four maybe 6 to 8 swimmers in a single lane at a very busy time right now w're only having a maximum of two one on each side of the lane"sanitizing everything and 3 having only ten in a class means coaches are working around the clock to give swimmers a lap.for now we want to stay safe bring groups in from 6:30 to 7 pm long day for staff but we got to do what needs to be donenats to give these kids a feeling that only comes with a good breath and smooth glide through the water."i's kind a like kind of an escape from everything you feel like yo're just on a different planet when yo're swimming."while also keeping them healthy.

"our number one priority is that everyone is safe but then from there we continue to learn progress and do what we normally do in the summer just a different normal.

But yeah i's good."cassienow coaches say this was a great way to get there swimmers feet wet and get back into practice.

In lafayette cassie schirm is 15 swim lessons are still closed for now but the're hoping to be up and going starting june if louisian's moved to phase 2.

Can the virus spread through water?

The cdc says no.the organization reports there is no evidence that covid-19 can spread to people through the water used in pools, hot tubs, or water playgrounds.

Proper operation and disinfection of pools, hot tubs, and water playgrounds should kill the virus that causes covid-19.

They say the best thing you can do is limit contact with people outside your home in public spaces both in and out of water.