pool live shots noon

3 for the past two months swimmers all across lafayette have had to wade through the current pandemic without water.

Now in phase one for the state-- lap swimming is one of the activists allowed to go on.

News 1's cassie schirm is at city of lafayette aquatics where the've put in multiple new protocals to keep their swimmers safe in the water and on land.

Cassie cassietha's right taylor swimmers from age 4 to 18 here at cola w're ready to dive back into training.

Now the pool has opened back up but with a new normal of smaller classes and social distancing.now this five lane outdoor pool the're only doing 10 swimmers at a time making a long day for coaches who are coaching through masks at the middle of the pool.but they say i's definitely worth it because the kids and parents are happy to be back,now some of the new changes include to get istep on an x to get into the pool are to continue social distancingto warm up the swimmers the're doing dry land exercisesand before getting in the pool each swimmer is given a chair that is sanitized to put their belongingsnow swim lessons are still closed for now but the're hoping to be up and going starting june if louisian's moved to phase 2.

In lafayette and cassie schirm news 15.

