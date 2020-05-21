Outdoor dining allowed in MN June 1st, not everyone agrees

"My phone is completely blown up with restaurant owners, they are outraged."

Kimt news three's isabella basco joins us live in rochester with why governor walz's announcement disappointed many restaurant operators.

Xxx well... next month..custom ers will be able to dine out again in outdoor seating like this... but restaurant owners say more needs to be done to save their industry.

Curbside pickup has become standard operating procedure for restaurants.

The owner of great wall in rochester isn't satisfied.

"customers when they come in here and they always wait longer than regular time."

Canadian honker owner joe powers is both angry and disappointed diners won't able to eat inside his popular restaurant.

"extremely upset because most of us in the industry thought we were going to 25 percent.

Outdoor seating is too limited for powers.

"outdoor seating works to a point if you have good weather.

It's going to be really tricky if we have 50 people outside and it starts raining and i don't know what we are going to do with the people.

We just feel there's really been a discrimination against the restaurant people itself in our industry."

Forager head brewer austin jevne believes the governor made the right call.

"i think it was a very responsible choice.

We are definitely prepared to do some sort of light opening and this kind of fell into right what we were planning on anyways even if they were allowed to fully open."

For restaurant owners dependent on volume and indoor seating, frustration is building.

"i would like to see it be a lot more aggressive approach at least 25 percent inside the restaurant.

We need to get started."

"it's not going a city leader tells me the city is looking at different options to assist the restaurants and bars find additional ways to make revenue.

That could be opening up parking spots... possibly alleys.

The city will work with each of the restaurants to make this happen.

Bars and restaurants must also have employees wearing masks... have no more than 50 people... and require reservations.

The state is also encouraging restaurants to get creative in opening outdoor spaces.

For a full list of those guidelines... visit kimt